Preston celebrates as six of city's parks and green spaces win awards

Today, Preston City Council is raising a Green Flag Award at six sites across the city - the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

It is a record-breaking year for the award, as the scheme marks its Silver Jubilee, with six of Preston’s Parks included in the 2,127 celebrating success today.

The Green Flag Award Scheme is run by the leading environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, aiming to set the standard for the management of public parks and beaches and campaigning to keep them litter-free.

Avenham and Miller Park are among those that have been awarded

After 18 months that have seen parks and green spaces play a vital role for people through lockdowns, the news that Preston’s parks have again achieved the Green Flag Award has been hailed as a "testament to the hard work and dedication of the gardeners, friends groups and volunteers that make the green space a great space that everyone can enjoy."

Ashton Park, Avenham and Miller Parks, Fishwick Bottoms, Haslam Park, Moor Park and the Winkley Square Gardens are the six spaces in the city that have been recognised today.

The Friends of Haslam Park have again been awarded the Green Flag Community Award for their volunteer management of the sensory and rose gardens, and the Local Nature Reserve.

Winckley Square Gardens has also achieved the much-coveted Green Heritage Site Accreditation, supported by Historic England, for the management of its historic features.

Haslam Park has also been praised

Councillor Robert Boswell, Cabinet member for environment and community safety at Preston City Council, said: “We are absolutely delighted to yet again receive awards as part of the Green Flag Awards Scheme here in Preston.

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, especially during the pandemic when our parks offered a sanctuary to residents during lockdown, and these awards celebrate the dedication that goes into maintaining Preston’s parks and green spaces to such a high standard.

“It’s great recognition for all the hard work by park rangers, gardeners, staff, volunteers and Friends Groups to keep all our parks and open spaces looking at their best all year round.”

Commenting on the news that Preston’s parks had once again achieved the Green Flag Award standard, Green Flag Award Scheme Manager Paul Todd said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making the parks in Preston worthy of a Green Flag Award.”

Moor Park in Preston is also championed

“To meet the requirements demanded by the scheme is testament to the hard work of the staff and volunteers who do so much to ensure that Preston’s parks high standards of horticulture, safety and environmental management and is a place that supports people to live healthy lives.”

Preston’s parks and open spaces are a few of the 2,127 sites across the country to collect the award for 2021.

A full list of Green Flag Award-winning parks and green spaces are available online.