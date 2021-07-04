Pop-up Penwortham to Preston cycle lane to be extended

Plans are progressing for the Penwortham to Preston Cycle Superhighway scheme, which is set to improve facilities for those travelling on the mile-long stretch between the Cop Lane junction and Preston Railway Station.

Lancashire County Council is hoping to progress with the plans after the Covid-19 cycle lane proved successful in the pandemic.

The council is delivering this scheme following works on the new bypass at John Horrocks Way, which provides an alternative for through traffic and has reportedly reduced congestion in Penwortham along Liverpool Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the proposed works would link the cycle track that was recently constructed as part of the Tesco development works on Liverpool Road with the section already in place across Penwortham Bridge.

Lancashire County Council previously said that the cycle lanes, which were introduced as 'emergency measures' to help people make short bike journeys, were not set to be permanent fixtures.

The temporary lanes on Penwortham Hill, Winckley Square, Preston and Fylde Road were only first intended as short term measures, according to council bosses.

Cycle lanes on Winckley Square were removed in August of last year after the monitoring of the scheme showed a marked reduction in traffic flows in the area.

The cycle lanes on Liverpool Road were introduced as a temporary measure

But local residents are now encouraged to have their say and complete a survey on how they travel in Penwortham, after the council published Orders for the proposed one-way system and parallel crossings.

The cycle lane from Penwortham to Preston is set to improve air quality and encourage sustainable transport between Preston and Penwortham.

County Councillor Charlie Edwards, cabinet member for highways and transport said: "As part of these improvement plans, we are proposing to introduce a one-way traffic system on Kingsway from 65m in a south-easterly direction to its junction with Liverpool Road.

"In addition to this, we propose to install parallel crossings for pedestrians and cyclists positioned on top of a road hump, over the junction of Kingsway.

"These measures will reduce traffic movements across the cycle lane and slow speeds at its junction with Liverpool Road.

"As well as providing safety improvements for pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable users, the new cycleway will encourage sustainable transport between Preston and Penwortham and improve local air quality."