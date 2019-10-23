Plan for 152 homes at Ingol Golf and Squash Club

Have your say

Builders have come forward with plans to build 152 homes at a former golf club.

The proposals come after planning was approved in principle for up to 450 houses at the site which once housed Ingol Golf and Squash Club in Tanterton Hall Road. The 152 homes would be part of the 450 overall already agreed.

The application being tabled before officers at Preston City Council has come from property developer Bellway Homes.

Documents which detail the designs state: “The development proposes 152 new homes which will provide a range of house types to create a balanced, mixed community, including affordable housing.

“It will create a high quality sustainable residential neighbourhood which maintains and enhances the key existing landscape features, integrating the site into the wider area.

“The development will create a well-informed attractive neighbourhood, not overly dominated by the car.”

The homes would be made up of a mix of semi -detached and detached family homes in a range of one to four bedrooms.

Pedestrian and cycle-only links are proposed throughout the site to connect the development to the wider area by foot and bike.

The 6.48ha site consists mainly of open grassland with some wooded areas and includes the former golf course’s clubhouse and parking.

The scheme proposes 30 per cent affordable properties and access would be from Sheraton Park.

It comes after a hybrid planning application for a new first team training facility for Preston North End Football Club and residential development of up to 450 dwellings at the golf course was given the green light in the summer of 2017.