Over 200 homes left without electricity after power cut hits parts of Preston

The power cut was first reported shortly before 5.40pm today (Sunday, February 5), according to Electricity North West.

Over 200 customers were left with electricity at first, but the number later dropped to around 88 homes at approximately 7.55pm.

The power cut was reportedly caused by an "unexpected incident on the high voltage cable" that provides electricity to homes and businesses.

Electricity was expected to be restored at around 8.40pm.

A spokesman for Electricity North West said: "We didn't know before your electricity went off that this was going to happen but now we know, rest assured we will get your power back on safely and as quickly as possible.

"Please be aware that all our time scales are estimated based on previous experience and may change if new information becomes available while our engineers are fixing the issue.

"With high voltage power cut’s, we're often able to get many of the homes involved back on before our estimated time of restoration."

The affected postcodes were:

PR3 2FE, PR3 2JX, PR3 2WD, PR3 2WE, PR3 2FJ, PR3 2FD, PR3 2EP, PR3 2ED, PR3 2NL, PR3 2NE, PR3 2EX, PR3 0LA, PR3 2EN, PR3 2NJ, PR3 0RL, PR3 2EJ, PR3 2FW, PR3 2WH, PR3 2EF, PR3 2EH, PR3 2NH, PR3 2FP, PR3 2EQ, PR3 2EB, PR3 2LH, PR3 2ND, PR3 2NX, PR3 2ES, PR3 2BE, PR1 2ES