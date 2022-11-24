The outage affected approximately 1,302 homes in Farington on Thursday (November 24).

Power went off at around 1.30pm after an “unexpected incident” on a high voltage cable.

Power was expected to be restored by 4.30pm.

“We didn't know before your electricity went off that this was going to happen but now we know, rest assured we will get your power back on safely and as quickly as possible,” a spokesman for Electricity North West said.

“Please be aware that all our timescales are estimated based on previous experience and may change if new information becomes available while our engineers are fixing the issue.

“With high voltage power cuts, we’re often able to get many of the homes involved back on before our estimated time of restoration.”

