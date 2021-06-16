Opening of new city apartments pushed back to September

Managed by the Heaton Group, the Bishopgate Gardens development on Ormskirk Road was set to offer 130 luxury apartments and was planned to open at some point this month.

The development has announced it had already sold one-third of the apartments in the block, but buyers could now have to wait another three months as the development is not ready to open.

First announced last year, the build was set to be Preston s first amenity-focused residence offering roof gardens, resident's lounges, co-working spaces and an array of independent retailer within the same development, encouraging a 'community-led' way of living.

The apartment block is currently not ready to open and has been pushed back to September

The Post took pictures of the development last week, which does not yet appear to be completed, before the developer today told us the opening has now been delayed to September.

And just one of the seven ground-floor retailer plots has been taken, as the Heaton Group now appeals for more local businesses to get in touch to take the remaining slots.

But its website states that one-third of the apartments have already been sold, with prices starting at £125,000, adding that there is currently a waiting list for viewings.

Originally, the Heaton Group had advertised a deli, coffee shop, barbers, a beautician, hairdressers and a florist at the development but has since confirmed only one business has taken on a unit at the site.

The graphic design image shows what the development should have looked like by this month

And the Heaton team announced it had worked closely with award-winning architects and interior designers to create the retail spaces which will be 'fully fitted and finished to an exceptional standard', ready for the businesses to begin trading from day one.

Director John Heaton said: “The past year has been a massive challenge across the world, but artisan traders have really suffered and we’re in a position to be able to give back and create ready-to-go businesses for entrepreneurs who want to get going with their business straight away, without any of the often prohibitive costs.

"We want to create a creative and independent retail hub as part of our Bishopgate Gardens site, which will not only be great for the people that live with us, who are looking for shops and amenities on their doorstep, but it’ll be great for the city.

"Preston is massively changing and we want to be a part of that for the long term.”

Works continue at the Ormskirk road site for another three months

When completed, the shop units will overlook the new plaza set to be created which will merge with the new streetscape planned by Preston Council.

Residents will be offered a space to meet, work and socialise, with an outside seating area for the Coffee Pod and space for events throughout the year.

The Post contacted the Heaton Group for a response about why the finish date for the development has been postponed.

