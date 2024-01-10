New research highlights stark differences in mattress waste disposal by authorities in North West

The worrying results of a new survey undertaken through Freedom of Information Act requests to every one of the UK’s 385 waste authorities in the UK, including the 35 authorities which make up the North West, has highlighted a gulf between the best and worst performers within the region in recycling bulky waste such as mattresses, and prompted the launch of a new website to aid consumers keen to recycle as much as possible.

In the midst of the busiest six weeks of the year for UK mattress sales, also the peak time for disposal, the survey data underlines why there is still consumer confusion about how to get rid of an end-of-life mattress responsibly.

Figures showed the North West to be performing below average for diversion from landfill with 40% of councils in the region using this method (compared with the national average of 25.1%), and above average for recycling, with 48.6% of councils sending mattress waste to be separated into component parts for reuse (national average 39.9%). Incineration (generating energy from waste) was utilised by 25.7% of councils (national average 36%).

Frontrunner for the region was Greater Manchester Combined Authority, under which all 10 local authorities were sending mattresses for recycling from both household waste recycling centres and doorstep collections. Specifically in Oldham, the Metropolitan Borough Council have collaborated with Bulky Bobs, a charity working to end furniture poverty who developed the world’s first mattress UltraCleaning line - facilitating the reuse of all quality mattresses they collect from residents’ homes. Comparatively, 25.7% of councils in the region relied solely on landfill as their main method of disposal from both household waste recycling centres and doorstep collections.

Growing pressure for more environmentally-friendly mattress disposal options. Photo: Appeal PR

With the survey highlighting the lack of a single, UK-wide resource providing information about how each local authority deals with this type of bulky waste, the National Bed Federation (NBF) which represents the bed industry across the UK, has launched a new free to use portal www.mattressdisposal.co.uk. The website gives insight into how different parts of the UK are disposing of unwanted mattresses and the recycling of their various components, and to signpost consumers to the best options for recycling in their town or city.

Tom Williams, sustainability & circular economy lead for the NBF, said: “Despite growing pressure from consumers for more environmentally-friendly mattress disposal options, it is disappointing to see such disparity across the UK with many regions and nations still a long way from reaching the NBF’s target of 75% mattress diversion from landfill by 2028. However, it must be pointed out that there are often valid reasons, beyond the local authority’s control, why they are not able to achieve higher levels of sustainability. For example, due to prohibitive costs or the lack of specialist recycling facilities. The vital thing is they continue to strive towards finding ‘greener’ solutions and learn from those that have made progress.

“With increased financial pressure on local authorities, we believe that the Government needs to support plans for a nationwide programme to fund a consistent service, perhaps combined with some type of Extended Producer Responsibilities (EPR) scheme, that that make it easy for everyone to cost-effectively recycle their used mattresses.”

The cost of mattress collection in the North West similarly amounted to a postcode lottery, with prices ranging from ‘free of charge’ to up to £48.50 - with a higher fee not necessarily equating to a greener route to disposal. The average fee for mattress collection across the region was £21.04, sitting just below the national average of £24.84.

With mattresses classed as a ‘difficult waste’ within the recycling industry, a number of councils have partnered with specialist bulky waste collection companies which are working to improve re-use/recycling processes, with the aim of creating viable and affordable solutions for the ever-increasing market.

Williams added: “Not only has our comprehensive research, given a clearer picture of what’s happening to unwanted mattresses across the UK, it has also enabled us to create the first ever dedicated mattress disposal portal, providing a free local search function alongside numerous resources, to make it easier for people to dispose of their mattresses responsibly.”