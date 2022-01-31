Morecambe's bathing waters classified as good in latest ratings

Bathing water at both Morecambe North and South beaches have been rated as good in the latest classifications announced by Defra.

Councillor Dave Brookes, cabinet member with responsibility for environmental services, said: “These latest results are a testament to everyone who worked hard throughout the year to ensure that our beaches can be enjoyed by residents, visitors and holiday-makers alike.

“The next step is to aim for a rating of 'excellent' and to achieve that we all need to do our bit by disposing of our litter properly and being careful about what we put down sinks, toilets and drains.”

Morecambe beach. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Bathing waters are monitored for sources of pollution known to be a risk to bathers’ health, with up to 20 samples taken from each site during the bathing season. Each sample is tested for bacteria, specifically E coli and intestinal enterococci.

These simple steps can help to improve water quality:

*Put litter in the bin or take it home with you

*Pick up after your dog and put it in the bin. Dog waste is highly toxic and really affects water quality.

*Only flush the 3Ps down the toilet – poo, pee and paper. Everything else goes in the bin

*Don’t pour cooking fat down the sink – it can cause blockages

*Check your drains are connected right at www.connectright.org.uk