Bosses at the biggest selling video game in the world have teamed up with the Environment Agency to create a new Rivercraft game based on the city and the £54.7 flood defence scheme underway around Broadgate.

In the unique game - the first ever of its kind - people will be able to take on three different challenges - stopping the city from flooding, time-travelling to see how they can help affect climate change, and carrying out ecological surveys of Avenham and Miller Parks.

Users will be able to use different materials to build and see the long term effects of their choices. It is hoped the game will encourage young people to learn about flood risk management, climate change, local human geography, engineering and the environment.

"This is properly unique", said Andy Brown, Environment Agency Regional Flood and Coastal Manager for Lancashire.

"It's the first time this has been done in the world, and it can be enjoyed across the world.

"Children will be able to understand career opportunities in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) and it's part of a big jigsaw with the work we're doing in Preston and South Ribble.

"As much as the hard engineering, it's also about building understanding of flood risk.

"We are constructing something that will protect 4,000 homes, but across the country, three out of five people with properties at risk of flooding don't realise it."

Megan of Blockbuilders, which has developed the game, said 3D data of all of Preston has been used from the EA to make the game as realistic as possible, and that users have the chance to see their own homes in the game, as well as local landmarks such as the Hindu Temple near Broadgate.

Rivercraft has been tested with children from Fulwood's Archbishop Temple C of E High School prior to its official launch.

"It's about learning about the world around them and coding", said Justin Edwards, Director of Learning Programmes, Minecraft.

"We're making it a fun thing for them to do, and it's been going down very well."

