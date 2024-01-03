Lancaster football club baffled by mystery of man who keeps digging hole in their field

A mystery man has consistently been digging a hole in the Storeys FC field in Lancaster.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Storeys of Lancaster FC Committee said on their Facebook page: “Attention locals. There seems to be a gentleman consistently digging a hole on York Road field, we have been told he has also done this before down “The Valley”.

“We have filled this hole in once prior to Christmas but we have been informed this morning that he has since dug the hole again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The hole is approximately on the picture where the red circle is.

A red circle marks the spot where a hole is being dug in a Lancaster field.

"Please take extra caution when walking and using the field as the hole is getting deeper.

“We have no description of the gentleman so please be vigilant and let us know if you see him.

“We have reported to both council and police.”

Lancaster City Council have been approached for comment, as well as the police.