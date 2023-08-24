Lancashire landowners invited to unlock income opportunities through wilder camping project

CampWild is offering Lancashire-based landowners and farmers an opportunity to transform under-utilised corners of their estates or holdings, in return for a unique and hassle-free source of passive income, while promoting sustainable access to the great outdoors.

Founded by Tom Backhouse, CampWild makes it easier to find unique locations to camp and enjoy the natural world – from wilder established campsites to exclusive permitted wild camping spots, known as Wild Spaces. These incredible, remote spots are hidden across the UK for members to discover, enjoy and protect, and have been unlocked by CampWild, in partnership with landowners, custodians and trusts.

With a mission to expand the CampWild network to all corners of the UK, Tom Backhouse confirms: “We are on the hunt to unlock a network of Wild Spaces that people can responsibly access for wilder camping experiences. We are already working with a brilliant and diverse group of hosts and are now looking to take the next step to scale this network into all corners of the UK.”

Wild Spaces by CampWild

Wild Spaces can be located anywhere and, in every shape, size and terrain. CampWild is working with landowners to unlock spaces ranging from lush plantations to regenerative farms with rotating pasture, from untouched pockets of land near urban centres to remote meadows, woodland or coastal locations that transport you to another world.

Wild Spaces hosts would benefit from:

· Earn Passive Income: Convert under-used corners of land into a low-effort revenue stream. With no need for additional facilities or complex planning, only personal permission of the landowner is required. With CampWild, they retain full control over availability, terms, and pricing.

· Empower Sustainable Access: CampWild is all about forging connections and creating a hyper-local positive feedback loop between landowners, campers, and nature enthusiasts.

Tom Backhouse added, "We are building a community and the tools needed to scale our network of Wild Spaces responsibly, safely, and sustainably. Our CampWild Code guides behaviour and puts landowners in control of how, when, and who is able to access the space. Our bespoke and secure booking platform ensures that only CampWild members can access the space and are fully accountable for ensuring no trace is left following their visit.

“From smallholdings to large-scale estates, if you own, manage, or live on land, or if you know someone who might be interested in diversifying and joining our exciting project as a host, now is the time to get involved and open up your land to a world of possibilities.”