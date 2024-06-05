Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This Lancashire company has created an innovative product which looks to be the future of supplying clean energy!

Reliable Renewables, a North-West-based energy company has launched a ground-breaking solar innovation on wheels designed for a multitude of ‘Off grid’ applications

The company, which deals with clean energy, solar power, and renewable energy engineers, has created a product named ‘Sonny’ which aims to harness clean solar energy.

Sonny was successfully unveiled to the public by local Pendle MP, Andrew Stephenson, last weekend, at a regional youth football tournament in Barnoldswick, Lancashire.

The Reliable Renewables team at the launch of Sonny last weekend.

During the event, Sonny powered five food stalls, including one that required significant energy for an electric pizza oven and bouncy castles, with plenty of energy to spare, demonstrating its reliability and effectiveness.

Sonny is equipped with twelve sun-tracking high-efficiency solar panels producing 4.80 kWp, is capable of producing up to 50kW of 3 phase 230/400v power, and features a high-powered 140kWh battery storage system.

This innovation is capable of producing enormous amounts of electricity in almost any situation.

Sonny has a successful launch, supplying energy at a local youth football tournament.

For example, to serve as a rapid response power unit in emergencies, such as natural disasters causing power outages or national grid failure.

It will also enable local businesses such as food vendors, entertainment artists, shops, and trade stalls to utilise renewable power at both indoor and outdoor events and even more power hungry use cases, such as producing energy for entire festivals and building sites.

Reliable Renewables has also integrated Sonny into Sunsynk Connect, an app that allows users to monitor how much power is being generated by their solar system.

Sonny will also have a full remotely monitored CCTV security system for on-site security benefits, remote controllable site lighting and USB phone charging lockers, particularly useful for festival applications.

Nicola Heys, Sales Director at Reliable Renewables, said: “Sonny represents a major step forward in the practical application of renewable energy, especially for local businesses.

“We’re thrilled to provide a solution that not only supports sustainability but also empowers small businesses to operate efficiently and economically via green energy in a variety of scenarios.”

Sonny will make its next appearance at Cliviger Sounds, a local music festival on the outskirts of Burnley, on June 7, 8, and 9, where The Houston Weavers, The Commitments Band, Jean Genie ( Bowie show ), plus Jimmy Cricket are headlining.

Reliable Renewables will be operating Sonny to power the entire event.