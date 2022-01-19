Kirkham's £3.2m county cash hope

Lancashire County Council’s cabinet is being asked to approve the spending when it meets on Thursday, January 20.

The funding will ensure the completion of the Kirkham Futures masterplan for the town.

More than £10m is already being spent, funded through the Future High Streets Fund and Heritage Action Zone scheme. The additional money from County Hall will take the total available for the scheme to more than £13m.

Kirkham town centre

Mr Menzies said: “I know how important it is that we deliver this project in its entirety.

“Kirkham is an historic market town with a unique high street offer.

“There are so many brilliant, independent traders in the town and this investment will help bring more people into shops, bars, cafes and restaurants.”

The funding will help ensure a number of schemes outside the town’s heritage zone – focused on the Market Square – can go ahead, including projects to improve the look of Poulton Street and to address flooding issues.

Mr Menzies said: “I know business owners were disappointed when some projects missed out on funding.

“That is why I have, alongside County Coun Stewart Jones, been pressing Lancashire County Council to stand by its promises to fund the completion of the project.

“I am looking forward to seeing the transformation of Kirkham over the coming months thanks to this commitment.”

Funding to support a project that will transform Kirkham Futures will deliver major improvements to the public realm in the town centre, the refurbishment of shop fronts and the regeneration of empty high street properties. It will also support community, health and wellbeing programmes, as well as arts and cultural activities.

County Coun Aidy Riggott, cabinet member for economic development and growth at the county council, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to support projects which will provide a major investment in Kirkham, bringing a significant economic benefit while also assisting with the economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’re working in partnership to make this project happen for local people and also visitors to the town.”

Fylde Council has also successfully received funding from the Government’s Future High Streets Fund and High Street Heritage Action Zone fund.

Coun Karen Buckley, leader of Fylde Council, said: “Our bid to the Government’s Future High Street Fund was costed at £9.5m. We were awarded £6.3m, which was still a very good result, especially given that Fylde Council’s was the only successful bid in Lancashire.

“The gap of £3.2m being filled by Lancashire County Council puts us right back on track to deliver the Kirkham Futures scheme.

“I’m grateful to Cabinet Member, County Coun Aidy Riggott, for meeting with me and to the officers of both councils who are working together on the project.”

