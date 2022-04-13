Keep Britain Tidy joins big crackdown on fly-tipping in Lancaster & Morecambe

A new campaign will begin this May to target some of the worst hotspots in the district with the aim of reducing the number of fly-tips taking place.

The campaign will use behavioural insights and challenge the expectation that fly-tips will be collected quickly and without repercussions.

A series of targeted interventions will be in place to raise awareness of the problem along with the investigation and enforcement actions being taken.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flytipping in Lancaster and Morecambe.

Information will also be provided to local residents and businesses to highlight the campaign and the correct way to dispose of rubbish.

Keep Britain Tidy has previously successfully worked with the London Borough of Newham on a similar campaign, which saw a reduction in the number of fly-tips taking place of at least 64% on average.

Councillor Dave Brookes, cabinet member with responsibility for environmental services, said: “Fly-tipping is a constant battle for local authorities. Whether it is in back streets or out in our beautiful countryside, dumping rubbish is an environmental crime that blights our communities.

“The city council is delighted to be working with Keep Britain Tidy on this new campaign. It will use a range of tactics to tackle the problem, key to which are behavioural insights into why people fly-tip. These behaviours will be challenged through a series of targeted interventions, designed to make people stop and think about their actions.

“The overall goal is to significantly reduce the number of fly-tips taking place, to create better, cleaner environments for our communities.”

Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, Chief Executive of environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, said “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Lancaster City Council to take an evidence-based approach to tackling fly-tipping.

“Working together, we have designed a programme that takes advantage of Keep Britain Tidy’s research, expertise in behavioural insights and delivery of interventions. Everything we are doing together is about creating scalable and lasting solutions for Lancaster City Council that can achieve results into the future."