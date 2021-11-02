In pictures: Lancaster people's parade for climate action

Participants held banners calling for ‘action not words’ on the climate emergency, as they walked from Lancaster’s Dalton Square to a meeting in Market Square.

They heard speeches from the leader of Lancaster City Council, Caroline Jackson, the Secretary of the local National Education Union, Sam Ud-din, and more.

As well as speeches, a community choir, the Rabble Rousers, filled the streets and squares with song.

After the parade, another event outside the Castle highlighted the links between climate change, biodiversity loss and unequal land-ownership in Lancashire.

