Homes left with little or no water in Leyland as United Utilities investigates cause

United Utilities were alerted to the issue in the PR25 area at around 5.20pm on Tuesday, April 12.

The water supplier said they were investigating the cause and were working to get the issue sorted as quickly as possible.

“We're sorry for any inconvenience this is causing," a spokesman said.

United Utilities said they were sorry for any inconvenience after some residents were left without water in Leyland. (Photo by Sasikan Ulevik)