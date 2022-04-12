Homes left with little or no water in Leyland as United Utilities investigates cause
Some residents suffered with no water or low pressure due to a “damaged pipe” in Leyland.
By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 6:00 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 6:01 pm
United Utilities were alerted to the issue in the PR25 area at around 5.20pm on Tuesday, April 12.
The water supplier said they were investigating the cause and were working to get the issue sorted as quickly as possible.
“We're sorry for any inconvenience this is causing," a spokesman said.
Eyewitnesses said the issue was due to a leak which had been caused by a damaged pipe near Runshaw College.
