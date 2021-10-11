Home builder creating hundreds of Preston jobs with new development

New homes will be coming soon to Cottam Hall

Barratt Homes received reserved matters approval for two new developments and will be building new homes in the Cottam Hall area and the former Whittingham Hospital site.

Rogerson Gardens at the Whittingham Hospital site will provide up to 750 dwellings, of which Barratt Homes will provide 248, underpinning 496 new jobs.

Barratt Homes will also be investing funds in the area including £100,000 towards S106 contributions as well as paying approximately £1.3m Community Infrastructure Levy in the Whittingham scheme.

Working with government housing agency Homes England, the scheme will deliver homes at pace in an area of demand and utilise modern methods of construction, including timber frame and pre-cast floor systems.

Barratt Homes will also be providing 117 new properties, 35 of which will be affordable homes, at the Cottam Hall site, Cottam Gardens, as well as underpinning 234 new jobs in the area.