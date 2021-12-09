Highways bosses pledge roads action after spate of Wrea Green collisions

The children designed posters urging drivers to take care after a cyclist was injured in a collision outside Ribby with Wrea Endowed CE Primary, the third accident at the same spot in the past two months.

Mr Menzies, who judged the poster competition at the school, said he is aware of the strength of feeling in the village, where an action group has been established to campaign for further safety measures at the roundabout at the junction of Ribby Road and Station Road.

He asked Lancashire County Council to consider all options to prevent further accidents and has already met County Council roads chief County Coun Charlie Edwards in the village to air his concerns.

Lancashire County Council's highways portfolio holder County Coun Charlie Edwards with Fylde MP Mark Menzies at the area of particular concern in Wrea Green

Mr Menzies said: “There is clearly an issue at the roundabout and there continue to be problems with speeding through the village."

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “In response to local concerns about recent incidents at the mini-roundabout, we have repainted the road markings to highlight the presence of the roundabout to approaching drivers.

“An electronic sign reminding people to drive carefully was placed near to the site at the end of September, and we have also put up temporary signs to highlight the community concern about vehicle speeds.

“Members of our Road Safety Team have also met with the school, and visited to see at first-hand the traffic conditions at the mini-roundabout.

“The information we have gathered from the police about the collisions which have been recorded is that they are likely to have been caused by driver error, including not looking properly and failure to give way.

“We are now designing additional signing and road markings which will be aimed at increasing driver awareness of the need to manoeuvre safely at the roundabout.”

