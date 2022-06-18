The UK has enjoyed the hottest day of the year once again for the third day in a row, while temperatures in Preston reached a high of 25 degrees according to the Observation Station in Moor Park. High pollen and UV warnings have been made while pollution remains low.

But the sunshine is set to be interrupted this afternoon by clouds and rain coming from the north. Heavy rainfall is expected in places but will ease off as it moves southwards.

Tonight’s weather will begin with clouds and patchy rain but clear spells will develop overnight.

Tomorrow will be sunny in the morning but clouds will develop during the afternoon, making Saturday much cooler than today. It will remain mostly dry but some rain could creep in from the south in the evening.

Sunny spells are expected to return on early Sunday but clouds with a few showers or spells of rain will move up from the south.

Monday morning will bring patchy clouds but the afternoon will be brighter with mainly sunny skies.

Tuesday morning will be cloudy with the chance of rain but the afternoon will be mostly sunny.

