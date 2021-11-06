Have your say on Wyre’s urban woodlands

As part of this plan, the council is launching a consultation to ask the public their views on the sites they have outlined to be used as woodlands. The consultation will be available online until November 19, 2021.

Wyre Council declared a climate emergency in July 2019 and have since been working to reduce the council’s emissions by at least 78 per cent by 2035.

To achieve this, the council is working with the Woodland Trust to create 10 hectares of native woodland and hedgerows across its open spaces by 2025.

Picture: Peter Ainsworth.

Trees offer huge benefits for mankind, wildlife and the environment. From filtering out air pollution, improving wellbeing, providing habitat and foraging opportunities for birds, bats and other wildlife, to helping mitigate against flooding.

Coun Simon Bridge, portfolio holder for Parks and Open Spaces, said: “We are seeking the feedback from members of the public on the creation of these new woodlands throughout the borough.

“The planting and establishment of healthy trees is a vital part in reducing our carbon footprint. With the COP26 summit taking place in Glasgow, the eyes of the world are on the UK as we play our part in tackling climate change.

“I would urge members of the public to have their say on the plans and think about how they can help tackle climate change.”

Wyre Council will be kick-starting this initiative during National Tree Week (November 28 to December 6).

The council has identified the following areas suitable for this initiative, but wants to hear from residents their views on the proposals.

1. Eskdale Avenue open space, Fleetwood, FY7 8LU

2. Croasdale Drive open space, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 2AG

3. Edward Street open space, Thornton Cleveleys, FY4 8HX

4. Civic Centre Playing Field, Poulton le Fylde, FY6 7HU

5. Poulton Cemetery, Garstang Road East, FY6 8JH

6. Hereford Avenue open space, Garstang, PR3 1EP

7. Canterbury Way open space, Garstang, PR3 1XE

8. Preesall recreation ground, Preesall, FY6 0ER