Group of travellers spotted moving onto Preston's Ashton Park sparking concern from local residents

Residents reported seeing the travellers setting up camp in Ashton Park on Sunday evening (June 19).

Pictures show at least three caravans moved onto the park – located to the west of Preston.

Reacting to the news, one resident said: “Leave them be. They are not causing any problems and need to live somewhere.”

Another agreed, adding: “Leave them to it. Causing no harm to nobody.”

But some residents were concerned about the mess they may leave behind.

One person wrote: “Hope they don’t leave another mess.”

In a similar sentiment, another resident wrote: “Maybe some of you that think it is okay for them to just park up on the park will come and help us clean up after them.”

Others believed they may have been travelling from Appleby Horse Fair – an annual gathering of travellers which takes place over a week in June.