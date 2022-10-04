Mr Menzies met with Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Jacon Rees-Mogg to highlight the genuine worries of Fylde residents and to seek clarity on the Government’s plans.

The Fylde MP said: “I made clear to the Secretary of State in Parliament that public consent is vital.

“He has accepted that his comments about opponents to fracking being ‘luddite’ were poorly judged, something I know people living in Fylde who have genuine concerns need to hear.

The fracking site at Preston New Road, Little Plumpton

“I have always sought to keep an open mind on fracking and to take an evidence-based approach.

“The industry has had more than a decade to prove that fracking in Fylde can be carried out safely and within the industry agreed seismic limits.

“Fracking in Fylde has triggered two national moratoriums. It is clear to me our local geology is not suitable, something it is time those in the industry accepted.”

Fylde MP Mark Menzies

Mr Menzies has pressed Ministers to ensure the public is consulted before any drilling takes place and is encouraged by his conversation with the Secretary of State.

He said: “The Secretary of State has spoken with the Prime Minister and is now clear that public consent is vital.

“What is important now is that, as quickly as possible, the Government defines precisely where and how consultation will take place.

“I have made absolutely clear the need for a fair and transparent process which does not cost the public a penny.

“It is important people in Fylde have a voice and I will continue to press this point home.”

Overturning Britain’s ban on fracking was one of the first initiatives announced this month by the incoming government under new Conservative leader Liz Truss.

It belongs to a package of demand-and-supply interventions aimed at addressing the high price of gas.

