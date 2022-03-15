Lancashire County Council has confirmed it will be making an official approach to the Government, putting Preston forward as a potential base.

Mr Menzies, who has been campaigning for some time to improve rail services on the line that runs through his Fylde constituency, has met with county council officials, including economic development portfolio holder Councillor Aidy Riggott to discuss plans to bring Britain’s railway HQ to the county.

He said: “Lancashire has a proud railway heritage. Preston is on the main route between London and Glasgow and is at the heart of the county’s railways.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies at St Annes rail station

“I absolutely support the county council’s goal of bringing this to Lancashire.

“Basing Great British Railways in Preston will bring jobs to the county and strengthen the case for railway investment, including the passing loop on the South Fylde line.”

In conjunction with his Fylde Council and Blackpool South MP Scott Benton, Mr Menzies has submitted a case to the Government for a loop line on the South Fylde Line, which serves Blackpool South from Preston via Kirkham, Lytham and St Annes.

The loop would allow a doubling of services on the line and capacity at Preston is key to that aim.

Expressions of interest to host the headquarters of Great British Railways must be submitted by the end of this month.