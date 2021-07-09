Former derelict Lostock Hall school site set to be demolished for new build homes

The primary school began operating its new site, on Linden Drive, back in 2010, leaving the old building derelict and empty for more than 10 years.

But now, site notices have been put up along Avondale Drive to make local residents aware that the former primary school, which also features a small nursery building, will be demolished from September this year.

In what will take approximately three months, from September 1 to December 20, Homes England will be on-site knocking down the building and former nursery building along with a small outbuilding that was used to store equipment.

The old school building is set to be demolished from September

It is understood that the site will then be brought back into use for a cluster of new build homes in the area, but that a developer has not yet been sourced for the project.

Homes England, which is instructing the demolition, is an executive non-departmental public body that funds new and affordable housing across the country.

The housebuilder who takes the site forward after the demolition will be responsible for the planning application which will contain more information on the future of the site.

A Homes England spokesperson said: “Homes England is proposing to demolish the building to make the site ready for new homes.

The demolition is set to take three months

"As it is our intention to bring the site back into use as quickly as possible we are looking to dispose of the site to a house builder towards the end of this year.”

