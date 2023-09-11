Flytipping slammed by Fishwick Conservative member Ishaq Vaez

Once the residents contacted us we immediately stepped in and asked street cleansing team to perform a full sweep, the first time in a long time. Councillor candidate for Preston conservative team representing Fishwick and Frenchwood Ishaq Vaez has slammed nearby fly-tippers taking advantage of zero deterrents to fill the alleyway with rubbish.When contacted by a resident, we contacted the street cleansing team to perform a sweep, this was done within three days and at 7am the whole alleyway was cleaned only for someone across the road who went further and dumped sofas putting residents at risk, further anti-social behaviour of fly tipping.We will be working closely with enforcement officers and where possible issuing fines, taking a zero tolerance approach to keep our streets and alleyways clean and healthy. Fines for Fly tipping has increased by the government recently and we will review every report submitted to us and take action against offenders who are used to fly tipping without the fear of being caught. Enforcement officers have options available to trace flipping offenders. Residents are urged to contact Ishaq Vaez with any similar reports.