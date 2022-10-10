Lancaster City Council deployed flood boards along Morecambe promenade on Saturday as a precautionary measure in anticipation of expected high tides (Saturday – Thursday) and strong onshore winds.

Flooding is possible at the coast at north Morecambe Bay from Roosebeck to Carnforth including low lying areas around Levens, Milnthorpe, Sandside, Arnside and Silverdale Ulverston, Greenodd, Haverthwaite, Flookburgh, and Grange-over-Sands between 10.45pm on October 10 and 2.45am on October 11.

Incident response staff are closing flood gates and checking defences.

The flood barriers at Morecambe Bay.

Please be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous.