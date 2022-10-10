Flood warning issued for high tide at coast of north Morecambe Bay including Arnside, Silverdale, Levens and Milnthorpe
A flood warning has been issued for the coast of north Morecambe Bay due to the high tide forecast at 12.45am on October 11.
Lancaster City Council deployed flood boards along Morecambe promenade on Saturday as a precautionary measure in anticipation of expected high tides (Saturday – Thursday) and strong onshore winds.
Flooding is possible at the coast at north Morecambe Bay from Roosebeck to Carnforth including low lying areas around Levens, Milnthorpe, Sandside, Arnside and Silverdale Ulverston, Greenodd, Haverthwaite, Flookburgh, and Grange-over-Sands between 10.45pm on October 10 and 2.45am on October 11.
Incident response staff are closing flood gates and checking defences.
Please be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous.
The forecast for tomorrow’s high tide is below the Flood Alert threshold and therefore no further Flood Alerts will be issued.
Visit here for government flood alerts and also GET FLOOD ALERTS BY PHONE TEXT OR EMAIL