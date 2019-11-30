Firefighters rescue horse from farm ditch in Scorton

Firefighters rescued a horse from a ditch in Scorton.

Crews from Lancaster, Garstand and Fulwood were called to the aid of the horse at Taylors Farm at around 10.45am this morning. .

Watch manager at Lancaster Fire Alex Ferguson said: “The horse had fallen into the ditch and rolled over so its legs were slightly stuck.

“The ditch must have been about three foot deep. It was up against a hedge so the horse wasn’t able to right itself.

“It was sedated by the vet so that it didn’t rear up.

“We have special slings that you can attach round the body of the horse and to its hooves and very gently we eased it out of the ditch.

“The horse was fine once it came round from sedation.”