Disease control zone declared in Preston and Fylde after Bird Flu outbreak at poultry farm

The avian influenza had already been detected in Lancashire's wild bird populations earlier this week, but the highly pathogenic virus has now been confirmed at a farm in Salwick on the outskirts of Preston.

Defra said all birds on the infected farm will be culled and a disease control zone encompassing the whole of the Fylde, Preston and South Ribble has been put in place.

The temporary control zone (see map) - which comes into force immediately - stretches more than 10km (6.5 miles) in every direction from the farm, reaching as far as Bamber Bridge to the west, Lytham to the east, Catterall in the north and Much Hoole to the south.

Defra said cases of the avian flu were confirmed yesterday (Friday, November 12) when experts from Defra (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) visited the farm.

A Defra spokesman said: "The Secretary of State has considered the findings of veterinary inquiries at a premises near Salwick, Fylde where avian influenza is suspected.

"The Chief Veterinary Officer suspects the presence of H5N1 avian influenza. To reduce the risk of the transmission of avian influenza, the Secretary of State declares as a Temporary Control Zone the areas around the premises (described in Annex 1 (Zone A) and in Annex 2 (Zone B).

"These measures apply from 8.30pm on Friday, November 12, 2021 until this Declaration is withdrawn or amended by further declaration."

A Temporary Disease Control Zone has been declared around Preston and the Fylde after Bird Flu was detected at a poultry farm near Salwick yesterday (Friday, November 12) Pic: Defra

Further testing is underway to confirm the pathogenicity of the strain and all birds on the infected farm in the Fylde village of Salwick will be humanely culled, said Defra