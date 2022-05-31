Blackpool's floral clock is blooming marvelous for Jubilee!

For when student Amy Connolly was given the task of producing a special design to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, she turned to technology to help provide the perfect plant specimens.

The 27-year-old, who is studying horticulture and applied plant science at Myserscough College, worked on the project as part of her degree thanks to a link up between the college and the Friends of Stanley Park.

Amy, from Penwortham in Preston, said: "We did some soil tests at the science labs at Myerscough and found the soil was neutral which is perfect for succulents.

Amy Connolly with the floral clock at Stanley Park

"So that helped us with the plant selection and we used two different nurseries - Armley Nurseries and Volmary Nurseries.

"I then used computer aided design and did a couple of practice runs at Myerscough for any tweaks that were needed.

"I've been working on it since October last year as part of my studies, and I'm so proud to see it in place today and that it got done in time for the Jubilee celebrations.

"I hope visitors to the park really enjoy seeing it hroughout the summer."

Among the plants Amy has used are echeveria succulents, antennaria for the Queen's face which produces a silver foliage, and sempervivum for the ground cover.