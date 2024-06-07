Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Duck feeding is being made more sustainable thanks to this initiative!

An initiative to make duck feeding more sustainable has been successfully launched in a number of parks in Blackburn.

The Feed Ducks Initiative, offers a solar-powered feeder that helps significantly reduce bad duck feeding habits such as bread feeding and subsequently improve water quality, improve the health of ducks and supports local parks with proceeds from sales.

Corporation Park, Bold Venture Park and Queens Park in Blackburn are using the device to help support the park and improve water quality and duck health.

Councillor Suleman Khonat pictured with one of the duck feed dispensers.

These solar-powered duck feeders are being implemented in parks and green spaces across the UK and can offer councils a number of benefits.

One of these benefits is that they are easy to implement as they are made from 100% recycled plastic and are fully managed by a team of volunteers such as Tidy Towns or Friends of the Park Group

The initiative also aims to support local parks with 10% of the proceeds from the duck feed dispensers reinvested into local parks, funding maintenance, improvements, and conservation projects.

Dispensers have already been implemented in many parks across the UK.

Matthew Knight, Founder of The Feed Ducks Initiative said: “Our partnership with Place Informatics marks a significant milestone in our mission to promote sustainable duck feeding practices.

"We are so grateful for the team’s support and by utilising their visitor data, we can strategically expand our network of solar-powered dispensers, benefiting both the parks, the animals and local communities.”

Place Informatics offers councils, heritage sites and businesses a unique visitor data analytics solution for green spaces with access to footfall data from over 10,000 urban parks, estates, country parks and green spaces across the UK.

Clive Hall, CEO of Place Informatics, said: “We are delighted to be able to support the Feed Ducks Initiative.

“They are offering a truly innovative solution that not only benefits the animals and parks but can also help local councils to develop parks and green spaces further.

“Our green spaces solution is completely unique and allows councils and organisations to understand how their green spaces are being utilised so they can manage, protect and develop them effectively.”