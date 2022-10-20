The socks are actually pollution booms, and 800m of them have been donated, free-of-charge to the Canal and River trust by Birkenhead-based Darcy Spillcare, to help improve water quality and wildlife biodiversity on North West canals.

How do they work?

The booms float on the water surface to contain oil and diesel spills, helping the Trust to clean up water in the event of a pollution incident.

Booms donated to the Trust, Louie Ramsden and Lauren Gower

>>>This is what a £350,000 towpath improvement looks like in Preston

Louie Ramsden, Trust environmental scientist, said he was grateful for the gift. He said: “The main threat is pollution from discharges, particularly in urban areas, and fuel leaks from boats using the waterways. When spillages occur, it’s very important for us to try to contain the pollution before it can spread further, reducing the damage it can cause to the ecology of the canal.

"Responding to pollution incidents costs the Trust tens of thousands of pounds every year in staff time and equipment. So this donation will give us a significant boost over the coming year and allow more resources to be invested in beneficial activities, like enhancing the biodiversity of our wonderful blue/green corridors.”

Lauren Gower, Darcy Spillcare procurement director, said: “We are really pleased to be able to help the Canal & River Trust protect their waterways and hope this will raise further awareness with the public to prevent and report incidents as soon as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

What to do if you see a spillage