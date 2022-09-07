Answers sought as floods hit Freckleton again
Answers and a remedy are urgently being sought after parts of Freckleton were again hit by floods.
This was the scene as heavy rain in late afternoon on Tuesday (September 6) left parts of Bush Lane and Lodge Close in the village under water.
Freckleton councillor Tommy Threlfall, who is also chairman of Fylde Council’s environment, health and housing committee, joined residents in keeping the waters at bay and says the council is in urgent talks with the Environment Agency, water company United Utilities and highways authority Lancashire County Council to find a solution.
"These areas of Freckleton were flooded back in 2020 and the residents have had enough,” said Coun Threlfall.
"We really need answers and a remedy to stop this happening when heavy rain falls.”
Following the 2020 floods, council working group was appointed to review flooding and surface water management in the borough in response to growing concerns amid increased incidents of flooding in Fylde.
Its aim was to identify ways to enable greater coordination and effectiveness to reduce future flooding and ensure that responses to emergencies are swift and robust.
Among a number of measures, the group’s report recommended that there be a reprioritisation of focus across groups, further joint working opportunities to ensure accessibility of skills and assets, and that Fylde Council consider allocating additional resources to preparing a Fylde flood risk management strategy and action plan, all intended to improve co-ordination and responsiveness.
"Something is causing this which needs a remedy as a top priority – this can’t keep happening and residents can be assured we are looking into the matter urgently,” said Coun Threlfall.