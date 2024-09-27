Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

South Ribble Borough Council has apologised after a wildlife haven was left strewn with decapitated creatures and flattened flowers - having been accidentally mown.

The grim discovery was made earlier this week by one of the volunteers who tends the ‘bog garden’ within Paradise Park in Moss Side.

The tranquil area was established around eight years ago as part of an attempt to rejuvenate the wider site - between Longmeanygate and Paradise Lane - which had become rundown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Williams told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he was “heartbroken” when he witnessed the damage that had been done - and found frogs and toads lying without their heads.

The scene in the Paradise Park bog garden after it was accidentally mowed (image: David Williams)

“Small mammals, like mice, as well as newts, a small colony of mint moths and wildflowers had also all been destroyed.

“Whenever the grass is cut in a park, wildlife will always be killed, but what I can’t understand is why they would set aside an area for [that] wildlife - and then send in the mowers.

“It was a bit of a shock to see all [the dead creatures] in one place. I realise it was an accident, but what I find difficult to explain is why they would even mow the grass after all the rain we had last weekend. There are tyre tracks everywhere now as well,” David said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also noted the irony in South Ribble having this year implemented a policy of leaving some sections of grass uncut in its green spaces in order to boost biodiversity - something he said had borne fruit in Paradise Park - only for the results now to be butchered.

Wildlife was cut down in an area where it should have been able to thrive

Fellow volunteer Robin Kay said the

nature annihilation had been made even more difficult to swallow by the fact that the small but committed trio who make up the Friends of Paradise Park are constantly battling against vandalism by those who intentionally seek to undo their good work.

Of the mangled creatures left by the accidental mowing, he said: “It has just been devastating, it's such a sheer waste.”

David hopes the outpouring of concern from locals, who have responded to shocking pictures of the scene he posted online, will encourage more volunteers to come forward. At the age of 72, he is currently the youngest and he says the fact that their monthly efforts have to be overseen by a council worker - and so can only take place on a weekday - has limited the numbers able to take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other areas of the park were also damaged by machinery

He is hopeful, however, that the bog garden will soon be teaming with life once again.

“Nature does at least recover quickly,” David said.

Chris Sinnott, chief executive of South Ribble Borough Council said in response to the incident: “We are incredibly sorry that this has happened and share the upset felt by our local community around the tragic loss of wildlife.

“It was a terrible mistake and we are working with the friends group to make this right - and to make sure this can never happen again.”

Volunteers hope Paradise Park will recover quickly - and would like to swell their number to ensure that it does

At a meeting of South Ribble Borough Council on Wednesday evening, Moss Side ward councillor Michael Green called for a full explanation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Who was responsible - was it the contractor [who has] acted improperly [or] was the contractor not given proper instructions?” he asked.

Cllr Green also urged the authority to do all it could to “reinstate the area as best as they possibly can”.

Cabinet member for environment and street scene Kath Unsworth said an investigation was under way into the “regrettable” incident, but added that the council would help the friends group “build a better bog garden, mark two”.

The Friends of Paradise Park formed in 2013 and the group was instrumental in securing £10,000 of grant funding to improve the site - and then bringing that vision to life.