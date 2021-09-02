A Lancashire ladies litter pick is taking place tonight in Preston

A group of women from around Preston are hosting a litter pick at Moor Park tonight, to help give the popular Preston park a much needed clean.

Preston and South Ribble Ladies Circle, a group for local women to socialise, volunteer and raise money for charity, will be meeting at 6:30pm in Moor Park car park, and anyone is welcome to come along to help.

Emma Ashcroft, chairman of Preston & South Ribble Ladies Circle, said: “We do fun activities such as crazy golf, hula hoop lessons, dinner and drinks but a key part of our values is fundraising or volunteering. As we are currently only a small group I wanted to do something that is achievable but can make a difference. I contacted Preston Council and they advised that Moor Park is in need of TLC so 8 of us will be going down there tonight to have a clear out!"

The Preston and South Ribble Ladies Circle at a social event. The group also raise money for charity and do volunteering activities, such as this litter pick at Moor Park.

Launched in 1932, Ladies Circle is national network for women aged 18-45 and is part of the Round Table family alongside Round Table (for men aged 18-45), 41 Club (for men aged 45+), and Tangent (for women aged 45+).

The Preston and South Ribble branch only relaunched recently, and currently meet every other Thursday in and around Preston “for fun, friendship and fundraising.”

Emma added: “We’d love to welcome new members, I know how daunting it can be meeting new people but a warm welcome is always guaranteed, we are happy to pick people up or meet them outside a venue. We have some really fun events in the pipeline - bowling, bingo, gin, crafts and hopefully some more volunteering in the lead up to Christmas.”

To find out more about their upcoming events, visit their Facebook page.