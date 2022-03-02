300 free saplings to be given to residents as part of city-wide campaign Planting Preston

Preston was chosen as a Champion City in 2021 for The Queen’s Green Canopy national campaign – a tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

Wednesday (March 2) marked the beginning of the Plant Preston fortnight, a city-wide campaign inviting everyone to get planting.

As part of the campaign, Preston City Council planned to give away 300 free saplings to residents.

Mayor of Preston, Coun Javed Iqbal, said: “The Queens Green Canopy initiative is a wonderful opportunity for Prestonians to be part of not only a local but a national drive to plant more trees.

“Thank you to everyone who has volunteered to plant, donate and share photos of what they have planted so far. I am delighted that over 50 Preston schools, parish councils and local businesses have all come forward to take part.

“Now that the Plant Preston fortnight has begun, I invite you to join me in planting, by picking up a free sapling and making our city a little greener.”

Saplings will be available for collection from the Town Hall and Avenham Pavilion over the next two weeks.

On behalf of the city, Preston City Council will plant two commemorative trees in the much-loved Moor Park and Avenham Park.

The council also partnered with Barton, Lea and Cottam, Grimsargh and Whittingham parish councils to plant commemorative trees in their parishes.

As well at the commemorative trees, 150 saplings will be planted at Preston Cemetery later in the month.

Christmas trees that were part of the Preston Markets festive display were planted behind the rock garden in Avenham Park.

Later this week, 52 Preston schools will have trees delivered by the council, which will be planted by their pupils within the Plant Preston fortnight.

Local Preston businesses Community Gateway Association and Cassidy and Ashton have also been involved, planting on their land and supporting local planting community groups.

Throughout Her reign, The Queen has planted more than 1,500 trees all over the world and has spoken alongside Sir David Attenborough of the importance of trees in the Earth's future.

When to collect your free sapling:

Preston Town Hall: Friday March 4 and Monday, March 7 March - 10am – 4pm

Avenham Pavilion: Thursday, March 10 and Friday, March 11 – 11am – 2pm

Trees will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Join in with the campaign and share images of your planting using #PlantPreston, tagging Preston City Council on social media, emailing your images/videos to [email protected] or sending them to Preston Town Hall.