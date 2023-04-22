The proposal, for the former Model Farm in Croston Road, Farington, has been made by Whitwell Properties Limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an application to South Ribble Borough Council, agents on behalf of the company state that the units would vary between 75.17m2 and 98.96m2, being let as shells, with the fit outs being agreed with individual tenants.

Model Farm, Croston Road, Farington

Green Belt

The site is classed as Green Belt, which is aimed at preventing urban sprawl by keeping land permanently open.But the company argues that the site's recent use is mixed, being residential, farming and as an outdoor furniture workshop, store and shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: "In terms of openness, the proposed development would result in a built form which is not materially larger than the existing built form...The commercial development will result in smaller buildings compared to the existing buildings, located in two rows and would be on a smaller footprint to the existing built form."

Adding that it wouldn't be inappropriate development in Green Belt, they state: "The purpose of the policy is to prevent settlements merging and in this case the redevelopment of the site would not lead to Lostock Hall coalescing with Farrington Moss.

An aerial view of Model Farm, Farington

"The land to the south of the site which is used for agricultural purposes would continue to provide that degree of separation."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Access

In a pre-application report, Lancashire County Council Highway's raised concerns abour road access to the site.

An officer stated that neither access off Flensburg Way or Croston Road would be suitable for the proposed change of use.

A report states that the applicant will have "no control of what type and size of vehicle will be utilising the site" and a large vehicle pulling out onto Flensburg Way "wouldn't be practical or safe", and that the existing access off Croston Road "is substandard for modern commercial vehicles".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To address the concerns, the developers propose to close off the existing access road and form a new access point along Croston Road.

Have your say