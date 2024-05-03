Enterprise built a car wash next to my garden - my peace and quiet has been destroyed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Preston woman says she is unable to use her garden or conservatory in peace - thanks to noise from a car wash built next door.

Petula Parkinson, 64, has lived in her house in Cambridge Court for 40 years, where she raised her children. Land next to the house was wasteland owned when she moved in, then used as a car park by UCLan, before being bought by car and van rental company Enterprise.

In 2022, Enterprise were successful in gaining planning permission to move their car wash bay from the front of the lot in Aqueduct Street, to the back - next to Petula’s garden wall.

Ms Parkinson said: “In the winter time with the windows shut, you can still hear the spraying of the power hose and slamming of doors. In the summer...I love my garden and I’ve worked hard on it, but if I sit in it now, all I can hear is slamming of doors. It makes me jump out of my skin. I have a conservatory I can’t sit in, it’s a dead room now.

“The peace and quiet of my home and garden have been absolutely destroyed.”

Ms Parkinson says she’s complained to Preston Council’s Environmental Health team, who installed a sound monitoring device on her phone, and claim the noise generated is within tolerances allowed.

The view out of Petula's window, and the Enterprise site in Aqueduct Street

But she also also claims that Enterprise are not complying with conditions of the planning permission, in terms of operating hours, which were stipulated as 8am-5pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 2pm on Saturdays. Ms Parkinson alleges that staff are routinely working until 10 and 11pm on Sundays. These claims are now being investigated by Preston City Council.

Ms Parkinson has looked into legal advice, but says costs of solicitors are prohibitive, and now feels at a loss. She said: “I want to be at peace. I’ve brought my children up here and I don’t want to move.”

What does Preston Council say?

A spokesman for Preston City Council said: “Investigations have been ongoing at this business for a number of years, the most recent being in January and February 2024. Our investigations include the installation of noise monitoring equipment and Ms Parkinson has the opportunity to record any noise and send it directly to the Environmental Health team for review.

“The evidence gathered showed that the noise could not be classed as a Statutory Noise Nuisance, under the Environmental Protection act 1990 or Anti-Social Behaviour, under the ASB Crime and Policing act 2014.

“We approached the business directly about the noise levels and they agreed to look at measures to reduce this, such as the installation of acoustic fencing.”

What does Enterprise say?

A spokesperson for Enterprise said: “We are aware of Ms. Parkinson’s concerns regarding our car wash, which was relocated after consulting the relevant authorities and obtaining planning permission.