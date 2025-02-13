Enquiries are ongoing to identify a man who died after being struck by a car in Blackpool.

A man - believed to be in his 70s and from St Annes - was struck by a car on Plymouth Road, close to the junction with Mowbray Drive, shortly before 8pm.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he sadly later died.

Police said enquiries to formally identify him and his next of kin were ongoing.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was later released with no further action.

Det Sgt Joseph Ghigi, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A man has very sadly died, and we are doing all we can to identify the vehicle involved and that vehicle’s driver.

"We know that other drivers will have seen the pedestrian either before or after the collision.

“He is described as being in his 70s, of a slim build and wearing glasses. He was wearing a red and black jacket and blue trousers.”

“If you were one of those people, or if you know who those people are, I would urge you to do the right thing and come forward.”

Officers were keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the man before or after the incident, or had dashcam or CCTV footage from the Mowbray Drive area of Plymouth Road - specifically around the pedestrian crossing - between 7.45pm and 8.0 pm on Monday to come forward.

If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 1141 of February 10.