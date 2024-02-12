Enjoy An Exclusive Look Inside New Homes In Eccleston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The homebuilder is now inviting discerning buyers to enjoy an exclusive first look inside the properties at Parr Meadows in real life, with show homes opening (February 24).

Matthew Gould, sales director for Anwyl Homes Lancashire, said: “Parr Meadows is a select development with just 22 detached private sale homes in a highly desirable neighbourhood.

“Buyers have shown strong interest in the properties and have been using the resources on our website to explore the development virtually, including looking inside the homes with and without furniture. This has helped people identify which property they want to purchase, and some have reserved their new home at the earliest opportunity. Others are keenly awaiting the show homes opening as they want to experience the layouts, quality and finish of our homes in person before they commit to buying here.”

A four-bedroom Oakmere show home is opening at Anwyl’s Parr Meadows development in Eccleston

Anwyl’s show homes in Eccleston are examples of the four-bedroom Oakmere and five-bedroom Bowdon.

The Oakmere is a generously proportioned home, with a spacious living room at the front. The open plan kitchen, dining and family room spans the width of the property, with French doors offering direct access to the rear garden.

There’s also a utility and cloakroom, plus a study, reflecting that many people now spend at least part of the week working from home.

Upstairs, all four bedrooms are a good size, with the main bedroom benefitting from an en-suite to complement the family bathroom.

Anwyl is opening a five-bedroom Bowdon show home at Parr Meadows in Eccleston

For those looking for an even more substantial home, the Bowdon offers the perfect solution.

The inviting living room is at the front, providing plenty of space for relaxation. The combined kitchen, dining and family room is destined to be the heart of this home. French doors and two sets of windows offer lots of natural light to emphasise the sense of space in this room.

Upstairs, two of the bedrooms boast an en-suite, with the main bedroom also benefitting from a dressing room. The family bathroom serves the other three bedrooms.

Current prices at Parr Meadows start from £489,995.

Anwyl’s new homes in Eccleston look traditional from the outside, while inside they are designed to meet the demands of modern living, with an enviable standard specification. This includes Symphony kitchen with a five-ring gas hob, cooker hood, double oven and integrated fridge freezer. Downlights come as standard to the kitchen, bathroom and en-suite. A choice of floor tiling or Karndean is standard to the bathroom and en-suite, along with half-height wall tiling in the bathroom.

The homes are also among the most efficient available and are predicted to score the top m Energy Performance Certificate rating of ‘A’. Features include increased insulation and PV solar panels, plus electric vehicle charging points, all as part of Anwyl’s commitment to delivering sustainable homes.

Based on figures from the HBF, there’s the potential to save almost £2,600 on annual energy bills by moving from an older house to a new home at Parr Meadows.

The new homes enjoy a sought-after location, in charming village, surrounded by beautiful countryside, with easy access to the village centre and a wealth of amenities including a supermarket, bakers, coffee shops, country pubs and restaurants, library, post office, clothing boutiques and gift shops.

There are several parks and playgrounds in the area, as well as a cricket club and football club.

With junctions 27 and 28 of the M6 equidistant from the development and excellent nearby train links, Parr Meadows makes a great base for commuters.