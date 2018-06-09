End of an era as Lancashire brewery site to stop producing beer after two centuries

More than 200 years of brewing beer is to come to an end at one Lancashire site after it was badly damaged by vandals.

It has been reported that the Thwaites brewery on Penny Street, in Blackburn, has produced its last pint.

The decision comes after travellers 'evicted' staff from the site last month, causing extensive damage to the building and equipment.

Production will move to Thwaites' new headquarters in Mellor Brook, when it opens later this year, the Lancashire Telegraph reported.

A spokesman for the firm, which has been based in the Lancashire town since 1807, said staff were greeted by scenes of 'devastation' when they returned after police had cleared the travellers from the site.

The group arrived on Saturday May 26 and left on the Monday afternoon, police said.

Over the weekend, Thwaites reported its staff has 'effectively been evicted from our head office and brewery site by a group of up to 100 travellers'.

Speaking last week, the Thwaites spokesman added: “It’s been a horrendous weekend and while we are glad to have our site back in our possession, the damage caused by the travellers is awful.

“The fact that something like this could happen in our country is outrageous and these travellers responsible for this need to be held accountable – be tracked down by the police, who have all of their registration numbers, arrested, prosecuted and held to account."

Supt Andrea Barrow, of Lancashire Police, said after the travellers had moved on: "We negotiated with the travellers to encourage them to move which they eventually did.

"We are aware over the weekend there was a significant amount of damage caused and thefts which we are currently investigating.

"We are continuing to work closely with the brewery and local partners and will seek to prosecute those involved in this mindless criminality."