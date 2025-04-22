Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you’re looking for an empty shop unit in Blackpool to help kickstart your business dreams, a unit has just gone up for lease in the heart of the town centre.

Agents Kenricks are offering the shop premises recently occupied by bridal shop Moments in Time, at 24 Topping Street.

The property only became available last week, after the bridal shop closed a month ago.

Deceptively spacious, the unit includes the main retail space, a side room, a kitchenette, bathroom with toilet and a modestly sized cellar for storage.

The unit is being offered for lease at £745 per month.

Kenricks say: “We’re pleased to offer this sizable empty retail unit for lease. This empty retail unit was recently a bridal shop and is suitable for a number of uses, situated in the busy all year-round trading location of Topping Street in Central Blackpool, close to the new development.

“There is also the potential for a rent free period. The shop is very nicely-fitted out and viewing is essential.”