Emergency services descend on M61 after van crash closes motorway lane
All emergency services including Lancashire Police are in attendance.
It is believed a van had gone into the central reservation on the southbound carriageway.
The driver is on his way to hospital.
The M61 in Greater Manchester is closed southbound between the M6 J30 and J9 (M65) due to a collision.
National Highways contractors are also on scene providing assistance with traffic management.
Motorists are advised to find an alternative route where possible.
Traffic England Map cites the reason as a “medical emergency”.
Diversion Route
- At J30 continue south on the M6
- At junction 29, take the M65 exit to Burnley/Blackburn
- At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto the M6/M65 slip road to M61/Burnley/B'burn/B'ham/M'cr
- Take the M65 slip road to Burnley/Blackburn/Manchester/M61
- Take the slip road onto M65
- At junction 2, take the M61 exit to Manchester/Leeds/M62
- At Clayton Brook Interchange, take the 4th exit onto the M61 slip road to Manchester/Chorley/Leeds/M62
- Merge onto M61
Road users travelling southbound are advised to follow the Solid Circle diversion symbol on road signs.
The event is expected to clear between 10:45 and 11:00, with delays expected.