The M61 is closed southbound between the M6 Bamber Bridge and J9 Clayton Brook Interchange due to a collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All emergency services including Lancashire Police are in attendance.

It is believed a van had gone into the central reservation on the southbound carriageway.

The driver is on his way to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The M61 in Greater Manchester is closed southbound between the M6 J30 and J9 (M65) due to a collision.

All emergency services including Lancashire Police are in attendance.

National Highways contractors are also on scene providing assistance with traffic management.

The M61 is closed southbound between the M6 BamberBridge and J9 Clayton BrookInterchange due to a collision. | Traffic England Map

Motorists are advised to find an alternative route where possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic England Map cites the reason as a “medical emergency”.

Diversion Route

At J30 continue south on the M6

At junction 29, take the M65 exit to Burnley/Blackburn

At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto the M6/M65 slip road to M61/Burnley/B'burn/B'ham/M'cr

Take the M65 slip road to Burnley/Blackburn/Manchester/M61

Take the slip road onto M65

At junction 2, take the M61 exit to Manchester/Leeds/M62

At Clayton Brook Interchange, take the 4th exit onto the M61 slip road to Manchester/Chorley/Leeds/M62

Merge onto M61

Road users travelling southbound are advised to follow the Solid Circle diversion symbol on road signs.

The event is expected to clear between 10:45 and 11:00, with delays expected.