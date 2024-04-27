Emergency services attend incident in Darwen after 'grenade' found in town centre
Police were forced to close a number of roads in central Darwen earlier today after reports emerged that a ‘grenade’ has been found.
Streets in the East Lancashire town of Darwen were shut off for around an hour after reports emerged that a grenade had been found by a member of the public.
Police released a statement saying that they closed off Croft Street in the town due to an incident at Market Hall.
“Officers are currently at the scene and a cordon is in place,” said the police. “We are asking people to avoid the area for now and we will update you in due course.”
They later released a second statement to say that Croft Street had been reopened.
