Streets in the East Lancashire town of Darwen were shut off for around an hour after reports emerged that a grenade had been found by a member of the public.

Police released a statement saying that they closed off Croft Street in the town due to an incident at Market Hall.

Croft Street

“Officers are currently at the scene and a cordon is in place,” said the police. “We are asking people to avoid the area for now and we will update you in due course.”