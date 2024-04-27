Emergency services attend incident in Darwen after 'grenade' found in town centre

Police were forced to close a number of roads in central Darwen earlier today after reports emerged that a ‘grenade’ has been found.
By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Apr 2024, 17:07 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2024, 17:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Streets in the East Lancashire town of Darwen were shut off for around an hour after reports emerged that a grenade had been found by a member of the public.

Police released a statement saying that they closed off Croft Street in the town due to an incident at Market Hall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Croft StreetCroft Street
Croft Street

“Officers are currently at the scene and a cordon is in place,” said the police. “We are asking people to avoid the area for now and we will update you in due course.”

They later released a second statement to say that Croft Street had been reopened.

Related topics:Emergency servicesPoliceEast LancashirePeople

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.