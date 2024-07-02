Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are dealing with an ongoing incident at North Pier in Blackpool this afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene shortly before 1pm after concerns were raised for a man on the other side of the railings, next to the sea.

The man was seen gesticulating and shouting at officers while a crowd of bystanders watched the tense stand-off unfold.

Police at the scene at North Pier, Blackpool. Credit: Dave Nelson | Dave Nelson

The scene next to North Pier in Blackpool this afternoon (Tuesday, July 2). Credit: Dave Nelson | Dave Nelson

The incident has been ongoing since around 1pm and Lancashire Police say they are dealing with a 'concern for welfare'. Credit: Dave Nelson | Dave Nelson

Lancashire Police said the incident is ongoing and is asking the public to avoid the area while officers work at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “Our officers are currently on North Pier in Blackpool dealing with a concern for welfare.