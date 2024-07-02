Breaking

Blackpool police incident ongoing at North Pier as officers deal with man on railings near sea

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 13:48 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2024, 15:32 BST
Police are dealing with an ongoing incident at North Pier in Blackpool this afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene shortly before 1pm after concerns were raised for a man on the other side of the railings, next to the sea.

The man was seen gesticulating and shouting at officers while a crowd of bystanders watched the tense stand-off unfold.

Police at the scene at North Pier, Blackpool. Credit: Dave NelsonPolice at the scene at North Pier, Blackpool. Credit: Dave Nelson
Police at the scene at North Pier, Blackpool. Credit: Dave Nelson | Dave Nelson
The scene next to North Pier in Blackpool this afternoon (Tuesday, July 2). Credit: Dave NelsonThe scene next to North Pier in Blackpool this afternoon (Tuesday, July 2). Credit: Dave Nelson
The scene next to North Pier in Blackpool this afternoon (Tuesday, July 2). Credit: Dave Nelson | Dave Nelson

The incident has been ongoing since around 1pm and Lancashire Police say they are dealing with a 'concern for welfare'. Credit: Dave NelsonThe incident has been ongoing since around 1pm and Lancashire Police say they are dealing with a 'concern for welfare'. Credit: Dave Nelson
The incident has been ongoing since around 1pm and Lancashire Police say they are dealing with a 'concern for welfare'. Credit: Dave Nelson | Dave Nelson

Lancashire Police said the incident is ongoing and is asking the public to avoid the area while officers work at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “Our officers are currently on North Pier in Blackpool dealing with a concern for welfare.

“We know a number of members of the public have gathered in the area. We’d ask that people avoid doing so, and we will bring you an update when we are able.”

