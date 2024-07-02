Blackpool police incident ongoing at North Pier as officers deal with man on railings near sea
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were called to the scene shortly before 1pm after concerns were raised for a man on the other side of the railings, next to the sea.
The man was seen gesticulating and shouting at officers while a crowd of bystanders watched the tense stand-off unfold.
Lancashire Police said the incident is ongoing and is asking the public to avoid the area while officers work at the scene.
A police spokesperson said: “Our officers are currently on North Pier in Blackpool dealing with a concern for welfare.
“We know a number of members of the public have gathered in the area. We’d ask that people avoid doing so, and we will bring you an update when we are able.”