Two people and three dogs rescued from abandoned mill blaze in Higher Walton
Fire crews rushed to the scene in Kittlingborne Brow shortly after 1am and tackled a fire on the first floor of the former Coupe Foundry.
Two people and three dogs were rescued from the building by firefighters. It’s not known at this stage whether any of the people or dogs were injured.
Lancashire Police said a joint investigation into the cause of the blaze is under way.
Kittlingborne Brow was closed at either end while fire crews batted the blaze. The road is a key link between Bamber Bridge and Walton-le-Dale. The road has since reopened.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “At 1.09am, four fire engines from Preston and Bamber Bridge along with aerial ladder platform from Hyndburn attended an incident on Kittlingborne Brow, Higher Walton.
“Crews extinguished a fire involving the first floor of a derelict mill using two hose reels.
“Two people and three dogs were rescued from the property by fire service personnel. Crews remain in attendance.”
Lancashire Police were approached for further details.