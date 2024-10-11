Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two air ambulances were called to a medical emergency at Booths supermarket with one patient airlifted to hospital.

Police asked people to leave the playing fields near Clitheroe Castle while the helicopters touched down yesterday afternoon, with medics seen making their way to the supermarket in nearby Station Road.

Lancashire Police have now confirmed the paramedics were responding to a medical emergency after a man in his 80s suddenly became unwell in Booths car park.

He was airlifted to hospital where he remains in a serious condition, said the force.

The Air Ambulance was called out after a man was taken ill on Booths car park in Clitheroe yesterday afternoon (October 10) | Booths / NWAS

A police spokesperson said: “We were requested by our colleagues from NWAS and the Air Ambulance Service to attend the castle grounds to assist with clearing the playing field of people whilst the helicopters were landing and taking off. There were two helicopters in attendance for the same, one incident.

“Unfortunately, a man was taken ill on Booths car park and NWAS requested the assistance of the Air Ambulance due to his condition.

“He was transported by helicopter to hospital where he remains and is receiving the best possible care.

“Just a thank you to everyone who was in the park yesterday afternoon at the time and showed us patience and understanding whilst we closed off the area to let the paramedics deliver treatment.”