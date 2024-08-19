The body of a woman in her 50s was found in woods near Into the Ark Forest School in Dam Lane, off Hall Road in Scarisbrick shortly after 10am on Saturday morning | Google

A woman’s body was discovered in woods close to a ‘forest’ nursery school at the weekend.

Lancashire Police were called to the scene near Into the Ark Forest School in Dam Lane, off Hall Road in Scarisbrick shortly after 10am on Saturday morning.

Officers sadly found the body of a woman in her 50s. The scene was cordoned off while CID and CSI officers investigated, but her death is not believed to be suspicious.

Lancashire Police said a file will be passed to HM coroner in due course.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to a concern for welfare in a wooded area close to Dam Lane, off Hall Road Scarisbrick at around 10.07am on Saturday (August 17).

“Very sadly, the body of a woman in her 50s was found. Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this distressing time.

“Her death is being treated as non-suspicious, and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.”