A woman was tragically killed by a falling tree branch while walking with her children in Witton Park, Blackburn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aged in her 30s, she was reported to have been walking with her two children when a branch from a beech tree suddenly snapped and struck her shortly after 8.30pm on Monday (August 11).

Emergency services - including the air ambulance - were called to the park but the woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Her children were reportedly unharmed in the tragic incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman was killed a falling tree branch near the Buncer Lane entrance to Witton Country Park in Blackburn shortly after 8.30pm on Monday (August 11) | Google

The area was cordoned off and the tree has since been felled by Blackburn with Darwen Council, which owns the 480-acre park.

A council spokesperson said: “Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council is deeply saddened to confirm that a member of the public has tragically died following an incident in Witton Park yesterday, when a large tree branch fell.”

Denise Park, Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council’s chief executive, added: “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the family and friends of the person who has lost their life at this very difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Emergency services, including paramedics and the air ambulance, attended the scene. Council staff also supported by cordoning off the area to ensure public safety.

“As part of precautionary safety measures, the tree involved was being felled this morning.

“Witton Park is a much-loved community space, and the safety of everyone who visits is of the utmost importance to us.

“A cordon was put in place in the park, from the Buncer Lane entrance at Big Clover Wood through to the Pavilion Café. While this work is carried out, we ask visitors to respect the cordons and follow the advice of staff on site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know this news will be deeply upsetting for many in our community. Our thoughts remain first and foremost with the family at this very sad time.”

The woman was killed a falling tree branch near the Buncer Lane entrance to Witton Country Park in Blackburn shortly after 8.30pm on Monday (August 11) | Submitted

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Witton Park, Preston Old Road, Blackburn, at 8.33pm on August 11 following reports a woman had been struck by a falling tree branch.

“Emergency services attended and found the woman unresponsive. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, she was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

“Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner in due course.”