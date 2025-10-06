A man tragically died at Deepdale stadium before Preston North End's match against Charlton at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the stadium after a man in his 60s reportedly collapsed at the ground’s Gentry Bar shortly before kick-off on Saturday.

The air ambulance landed in Moor Park and paramedics quickly gave the man CPR, but he sadly died a short time later.

Lancashire Police said the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.

A PNE spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm that a PNE fan passed away shortly before kick-off on Saturday.

“The man in his 60s became unwell and was unresponsive while in The Gentry Bar and, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he was sadly later pronounced dead.

“The thoughts of everyone at Preston North End are with his family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.”