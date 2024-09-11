Tragedy as man's body recovered from Marine Lake in Southport
Emergency services were called to the lake, between the Promenade and seafront, after a body was spotted in the water at around 6.45pm yesterday.
Police taped off a section of the lake and asked the public to avoid the area while the man’s body was recovered.
Merseyside Police said efforts are under way to identify the man and notify his family.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Emergency services were contacted just after 6.45pm on Tuesday (September 10) following reports that the body of a man had been discovered in the lake.
“The man was removed and he was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing to identify the man and notify his next of kin.
“The area around the lake is currently cordoned off and we ask people to avoid the area."