A man's body has sadly been recovered from Marine Lake in Southport.

Emergency services were called to the lake, between the Promenade and seafront, after a body was spotted in the water at around 6.45pm yesterday.

Police taped off a section of the lake and asked the public to avoid the area while the man’s body was recovered.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Marine Lake near the Promenade in Southport shortly after 6.45pm on Tuesday (September 10) | Visit Southport

Merseyside Police said efforts are under way to identify the man and notify his family.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Emergency services were contacted just after 6.45pm on Tuesday (September 10) following reports that the body of a man had been discovered in the lake.

“The man was removed and he was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing to identify the man and notify his next of kin.

“The area around the lake is currently cordoned off and we ask people to avoid the area."